It is, firstofall, the romantic or the pagan will of vagabonding, mixed with the desire to make a film that appears as a diary, which formed the basis of the project Les Chatons . It is, therefore , an epic journey on a known , but nonetheless mysterious trail in search of a clairvoyant but invisible mollusk. It is about an ancient Greek God, as well as an attempt at the metamorphosis, and taming of seagulls, and finally, the film concludes with a meeting a piece of furniture with drawers.