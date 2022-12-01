Les Chevaliers du fiel dynamitent 2020

Not Available

Through this new show, the Chevaliers du Fiel set out again to assault laughter and take stock of the past year. An hour and forty of sketches and reports that go over this very special year 2020: pensions, teachers, social struggles, doping and ... of course, the coronavirus, confinement (but also deconfinement!) with, icing on the cake, the uncertain certainties of virologists. An overview that wants to be totally delirious and which promises to dust off the genre, but above all a great opportunity to end the year laughing with fresh products! ..