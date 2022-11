Not Available

Best known as the bass-playing frontman of punk-funk pioneers Primus, fringe-art genius Les Claypool has expanded his journeys into musical madness with a myriad of collaborative side projects. 5 GALLONS OF DIESEL presents a collection of live performances, music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and other bonus material from Claypool's non-Primus ventures, including Oysterhead, Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains, Sausage, Frog Brigade, and Holy Mackerel.