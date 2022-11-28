Les cow-boys sont noirs

Not Available

One taxi driver, the other mechanics or masons. They drive a moped as Johnny Halliday and wear pants Zazous. During the weekend, they play in a real western with guns purchased at the supermarket, loaded with blanks. They love violence, their favorite actors are Edward G. Robinson and Glenn Ford. The heroine is selling at the Galerie du Niger. When the Nigerian filmmaker Mustapha Alassane turned the return of an adventurer, the first African western, Serge-Henri Moati wanted to make a film about film. The cowboys are turning black traces and proves at the same time the reality and fiction, film and life, sometimes extremely close, especially when it comes to the Wild West ..