With their faces of sweet lunatics or lighted beaufs, citizens of the ordinary or pochards between two wines, they interpret, in twos or threes, conversations seized on the zincs of the bistros or in the corners of our kitchens. A few minutes of delirium or absurdity. The Deschiens are the actors of Jérôme Deschamps's troupe, who, as usual, with his accomplice Macha Makeieff, track down the little nonsense of everyday life, between humor and ferocity.