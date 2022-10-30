1957

Les Girls

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 1957

Studio

Sol C. Siegel Productions

After writing a tell-all book about her days in the dance troupe "Barry Nichols and Les Girls", Sybil Wren is sued for libeling her fellow dancer Angele. A Rashômon style narrative presents the story from three points of view where Sybil accuses Angele of having an affair with Barry, while Angele insists that it was actually Sybil who was having the affair. Finally, Barry gives his side of the story.

Cast

Mitzi GaynorJoanne Henderson
Kay KendallLady Sybil Wren
Taina ElgAngèle Ducros
Jacques BergeracPierre Ducros
Leslie PhillipsSir Gerald Wren
Henry DaniellJudge

View Full Cast >

Images