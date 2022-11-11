Les heures

Not Available

On the one hand: A frame - and then windows in the frame - Spiked - from one to the other - Images designated - fenced, inside / out. Every moment broken - repeated. Always past. One after the other. Cruelty of the open boundary itself - and immediately some untimely object comes up against it - clog the sight - obliterate the frame. On the other hand: The note pursues an eternal moment. It's his game, run the frame, draw the embrasure, and so on. (...) she passes. Immediately in it she plays with nothing. Immediately outside she finds.