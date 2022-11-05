Not Available

Les hommes nouveaux

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Société Française de Production et d'Edition

Dedicated to men, natives and French, which under the leadership of General Lyautey, made modern Morocco. After a historical prologue where we see Clemenceau yield to the entreaties of Lyautey, we are witnessing the arrival of settlers on Moroccan soil with the rapid rise of one of them: the ambitious Bourron. Similarly it has conquered the land from scratch, Bourron could conquer a woman, Christiane, who followed him not without confessing his love for another man. It is this love that Bourron will use later to acquire a forest of olive trees, which he believed to be the symbol of its success. Christiane accept but never forgive her husband...

Cast

Harry BaurBourron
Gabriel SignoretLe Maréchal Lyautey
Claude SainvalJean de Sainte-Foy
Jean MaraisLe secrétaire
André Numès FilsRoussignol
René BergeronMingasse

