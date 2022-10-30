Les Lendemains

Not Available

With her baccalauréat under her belt, Audrey decides to continue her studies at Rennes university. She leaves the family nest, her best friend since childhood, and her boyfriend. Her new roommate introduces Audrey to political activism. From disillusions to difficulties, Audrey crosses paths with the young members of GRAL, a squatter group, who propose a different way of living and offer a new vision of the world. She decides to join them, becoming increasingly radical in the process.