Non-Quebecois may find this French language comedy somewhat inscrutable, as it contains many local references and in-jokes. The story concerns two incredibly primitive backwoods types. These men have just been released from prison for kidnapping the local police chief's daughter but still have a hankering for a woman. When they return to their campsite, they discover a woodland nymph whom they both bed and who drives them wild. Jealousy nearly destroys their relationship, but after they have come to blows over her, they discover she has left. This film is mildly pornographic, as it has nudity and depicts sexual situations.