Les Mills Combat Ultimate Warrior's Workout

Step into a BODYCOMBAT workout and you’ll punch and kick your way to fitness, burning up to 740 calories** along the way. This high-energy martial-arts inspired workout is totally non-contact and there are no complex moves to master. A LES MILLS™ instructor will challenge you to up the intensity and motivate you to make the most of every round. You’ll release stress, have a blast and feel like a champ. BODYCOMBAT is available as either a 55, 45 or 30-minute workout. It is also available in some clubs as a virtual workout.