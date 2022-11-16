Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Not Available

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals. Coinciding with its 35th triumphant year in London’s West End, Cameron Mackintosh produced a spectacular sold-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas, and John Owen Jones. Featuring a cast and orchestra of over 65 and including the songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and "On My Own," this sensational staged concert is not to be missed.