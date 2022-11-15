Les nymphes et la nuit

Not Available

A young woman travels to an isolated hilly location to reach an old farmhouse that her distant uncle bequeathed her. During the exploration of the building, in a drawer, she finds an old photo of a little girl and a letter with the warning about the magical influences of that place. After a restless sleep, interested in solving the mistery that scares her, she decides to go into the woods that surround the farmhouse, pushed by an enigmatic force that leads her to an imposing tree. Between the roots she finds a TV that suddendly turns on showing the same tree in a bygone era. Around the tree two little girls, similar to the one in the photo, seem to happily play together...