Les paraules de Vero

Vero has Downs Syndrome. Her mother blames her for her misfortunes, she wants to love her but unconsciously something is stopping her. So, Vero receives more affection from her brother Marcos. Veros integration into normal society comes from her passion for theatre and her participation in a theatre group made up of physically disabled people. To perform, she needs Marcos to recite to her some magic words that give her confidence. Marcos puts all his efforts into overcoming the difficulties that stand in her way while their mother fights to rebuild her life.