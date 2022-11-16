Лес Покров

Not Available

Annually, more than 300 people disappear in the forests in the north of the Leningrad Region. There are cases when the bodies of the missing are found in the middle of the forest - completely naked, without any signs of violent death. During the exercises, the rescue volunteer team receives a message about the lost boy. Going deep into the dense forest, the search party is faced with an ominous essence: according to legend, the restless spirit of the long-dead witch, whom the locals call Khroma Vdova, lives here. They believe that meeting with the Widow brings death ...