Les p’tites têtes

Henri, Daniel and Xavier have just opened a travel agency in Paris. Henri runs the agency while Daniel and Xavier go on trip to take care of the group of tourists in Morocco. The troubles begin when Xavier and Daniel arrive in Morocco and discover that Henri has closed the agency in Paris and hasn't booked any hotels or attractions for the trip. Without any money, Daniel and Xavier decide to continue the journey. Their luck is their meeting with the rich Prince Douzami who falls in love with one of the tourist, Marilyn, and he decides to help them. The trip is still disturbed by two criminals Mata and Harry who want to take a microfilm that daniel has unfortunately swallowed.