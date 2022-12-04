Les Quatres Saisons

Not Available

The image of an ageless black woman, who is called Oummi Fatma or Myriam or Selma, is engraved forever on the memory of every inhabitant of Zarzis, our small native town located in the south-east of Tunisia. This fantastic matchmaker of all work is indispensable because she is fully in charge of the complex ritual of the wedding ceremony and facilitates the bride and groom's difficult transition to married life. Oummi Fatma is one of the last women of her generation who still goes through this ritual whose secrets she alone knows and which a brutal modernization threatens to end forever.