Final series for the national championship. The team of Genève-Servette faced a challenge: to win th title. An exemplary captain suddenly pursued by bad luck. A fragile team stops marking and does not know where the tragedy struck. An uncompromising coach desperate to regain the favor of the gods of hockey. Here's what members attended the ASMS guest on May 31 in Geneva at the premiere of the film by Pierre Morath and Nicholas Peart, "Les Règles du jeu". The film, which was a great success at this event, enters the intimacy of a hockey team to discover the brutal reality of professional sport.