Les règles du Vatican

How does the Vatican finance its conservative propaganda? What are the background and ideology of Pope Benedict XVI? Can we still consider Italy as a secular State? This documentary tries to answer these questions, and pays tribute to Alfredo Ormando, who burnt himself to death in January 1998 in St. Peter Square to protest against the homophobia of the catholic hierarchies.This film also investigates the privileges of the Vatican. Furthermore, The Vatican Rules explores the thorny debate about the draft law on civil unions that troubled Italy in 2007.