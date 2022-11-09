Les Reines Prochaines: Alleine denken ist kriminell

Not Available

The Swiss art-rock band Les Reines Prochaines emerged from the youth and feminist movement of the 1980s. The young and cheeky performance artists of yesteryear are now “mature” women but still exuberantly youthful in spirit. Even after 25 years since their debut, they continue to venture across traditional genre and gender borders – with a witty, sensual and radical approach. The film traces the distinctive history of the Reines Prochaines and captures the artists in rehearsal and during their day-to-day life on tour.