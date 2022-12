Not Available

Taken from a 2015 live performance, Jordi Savall depicts one of the biggest crimes in human history from the emotional point of view that only music allows. This 444-year journey, from 1444 to 1888, journeys from Mali, Brazil and Columbia to Mexico and the United States. For the first time, major artists from the heart of Africa, including Ballaké Sissoko, join the Alia Vox team.