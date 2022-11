Not Available

In this erotically-charged drama, a group of people are gathered at a secluded mansion to hear the reading of a rich man's will. The assembled guests are to stay the night and learn of their inheritance the next day, but as the night wears on, many of the guests find it impossible to curb their sexual appetites. What they don't know is that their bedroom activities are being observed, and that there's more to this gathering than they've been led to believe