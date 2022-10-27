Les Souvenirs

Romain is 23 years old. He would like to be a writer, but for now, it is night porter in a hotel. His father is 62 years old. He retires and pretends to fuck. His roommate is 24 years old. He thinks only one thing: to seduce a girl, any and all means. Her grandmother is 85 years old. She finds herself in a retirement home and wondered what she does with all these old. One day his father arrived in disaster. His grandmother was gone. She escaped somehow. Romain goes looking for him somewhere in his memories ...
|Michel Blanc
|La grand-mère de Romain
|Annie Cordy
|La grand-mère de Romain
|Mathieu Spinosi
|Romain
|Chantal Lauby
|La mère de Romain
|Audrey Lamy
|La directrice de la maison de retraite
|Jean-Paul Rouve
|Philippe
