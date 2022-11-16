Les terres de Wendy

Not Available

Marla Sokoloff of ”The Practice” stars as Wendy, a smart single woman in the big city who’s never been able to find a good job or decent relationship. But when her estranged father dies, Wendy suddenly inherits a beautiful – yet struggling – Napa Valley winery. Now with the help of her best friend (Amanda Righetti of ”The Mentalist” and ”The O.C.”), Wendy will have to deal with a local winemaker (Barry Watson of ”Samantha Who?” and ”7th Heaven”) and his father, a shrewd competitor (Christopher Lloyd) who’s trying to crush her vineyard. Can a girl who’s grown used to a life of sour grapes learn to discover delicious new pleasures – and maybe even love – in the most unexpected places?