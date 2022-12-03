Les touristes de l'extrême

Not Available

Travel agencies specialising in perilous holidays are offering organised trips to war zones and even areas struck by natural or nuclear disasters. We follow one group of tourists as they scale the mountains of Hindu-Kush in Afghanistan, climbing 4000m above sea level in order to ski down this one-of-a-kind slope. In Indonesia we see a different kind of extreme tourism, with plucky thrill-seekers invited to climb Anak Krakatoa, an erupting volcano. In Ukraine, adventurous tourists come from all over the globe to visit the dead city of Chernobyl, the site of the worst nuclear disaster in human history.