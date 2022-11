Not Available

For 7 years Don Dionisio has been engaged to Marguerite, a young girl from a good family. Every year he comes from the distant village where he is a civil servant to spend a day with his beloved. But that evening is the last time he moves in with Don Rosario, the innkeeper: the next day he marries Marguerite. But the arrival of a troupe of music hall artists who settle in the neighboring rooms and the meeting with the pretty Paula, will disturb his projects ...