Images from “La nuit des femmes”, an evening in support of the three Portuguese writers, Maria Isabel Barreno, Maria Teresa Horta and Maria Velho da Costa, who, for having published in 1972 the “Novas Cartas Portuguesas”, a collective work bringing together texts denouncing the alienating and patriarchal Portuguese society, were brought to justice and risked 2 to 5 years in prison for insulting good morals.