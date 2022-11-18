Les Voeux de Noël

Not Available

Forest City depends entirely on the Aikens Christmas decoration factory. Local economics graduate Judith 'Noelle' Dunn returned there to finish her thesis by analyzing the plant. A freak near-accident matches her with adventurous drifter Justin Allen, whom she gets a menial job in the factory. Alas the late founder discretely footed systematical losses. His haughty granddaughter Ashley Aikens arrives to check if the firm can be made profitable. Noelle is jealous when Ashley keeps contacting Justin, who swears only to have eyes for her. It turns out he is key to more secrets, but will they work for good or bad?