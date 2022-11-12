Lesbian Adventures: Older Women Younger Girls 12

Not Available

Sweetheart proudly presents a new collection of scintillating stories featuring beautiful, older lesbians with younger, gorgeous girls fulfilling their hidden passions. Alexis Fawx is an over-protective mom who has some choice words for her son’s promiscuous girlfriend, Maya Kendrick, but things take a sexy turn when the two go head to head…Careless animal rescue volunteer Brittney Light must contend with supervisor Julia Ann, who punishes her with pleasure, after a dog is found outside the shelter. Alexis visits her therapist, who is helping her get to the heart of her over-protectiveness towards her son. Alexis thinks it has to do with a neighbor girl named Sabina Rouge who made her feel a certain way. Finally, stepmom Dana DeArmond has had enough of her moody stepdaughter Alina Lopez being disrespectful. When she has a heart-to-heart with the young girl she gets some surprising news!