Lesbian Adventures: Older Women, Younger Girls 6

Not Available

In the 6th volume of this critically acclaimed series, four new vignettes feature the sexual escapades of older women with younger girls. Professor Dana Vespoli has trouble breaking off an affair with younger student Sara Luvv...precocious Carter Cruise gets in trouble with landlord Dana DeArmond after Carter throws a loud party...worried mom Ava Addams gets a visit from her daughter's best friend Zoey Monroe, who wants help staging an intervention for Ava's troubled daughter...and naughty Janice Griffith gives French teacher Eva Karera a heap of trouble during a tutoring session.