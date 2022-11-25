Lesbian Adventures: Strap-On Specialists 15

Not Available

In four tales of lesbian lust, women strap-on and let go of all inhibitions. After a hard night of clubbing and dancing, Monica (Charlotte Stokely) and Sarah (Lyra Law) get to know each other better and take their desire to their absolute limits. Gloria (Romi Rain), a recent divorcee, is back in the dating pool and after meeting Frances (Penny Barber), wants to explore her sexual desires in ways she hasn't before. On a date night, Joan (Aiden Ashley) and Hedda (Goth Charlotte) play a little game that leads to a big fight. While they temporarily patch things up, they use the high tensions to have passionate angry sex. After drifting apart years before, Clara (Lena Paul) and Sinn (Sinn Sage) reunite in a quiet hotel room. They discuss their lives and disappointments and, for a brief moment, relive the wild passionate sex of their youth.