Not Available

Star performer/erotic artist Dana Vespoli, Evil Angel's newest filmmaker, brings her special point of view and taste for extreme fetish to "Lesbian Anal P.O.V.," a movie that fulfills all three of the promises in its tantalizing title. In this four-scene exploration of female ass, the director's dominant yet uniquely feminine perspective lets the viewer see a gorgeous, compliant cast of sluts as they submit to Dana's every twisted whim. She invades their assholes with all sorts of implements, from horsehair butt plugs and metal speculums to probing fingers and strap-on dildos.