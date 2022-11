Not Available

In the year 2025, a new kind of android, that features high-level A.I. and recognition abilities, goes on sale. This is the "Dirty, Perverted Superior Sex Machine." They posses sexual sensors all over their bodies, making them ultra-sensitive, and a special feature that allows them to tease mercilessly. ...A young wife who yearns for lesbian sex and an android that is activated with lesbian sex in her programming.... Lesbian androids inflamed in passions!!