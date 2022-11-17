Lesbian Babysitters 11

Not Available

In the 11th installment of this critically acclaimed series, a glamorous reality show couple consisting of Sandy, a former model and Ariel, a fitness competitor lose everything once their show is canceled. Their nanny, Raven, cares for the baby that show producers had coerced the couple into having, hoping to boost ratings. Sandy leans on the beautiful Raven, confiding her hopes and fears as Ariel becomes dangerously close to an influential fitness client. Raven fights her growing passion for Sandy, trying desperately to hold this fragile family together.