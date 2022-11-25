Lesbian Babysitters #16

Not Available

Since her divorce, Alice has found love with her babysitter Karen. Unfortunately Karen is now headed to college, ending their love affair. Sam Potter, Alice's best friend, suggests she call Babysitter Dreams, the agency Sam found her sitter-with-benefits from. Alice is hesitant at first, but decides to call. Jill answers the phone and agrees to meet her, even if her girlfriend Olivia seems a little jealous. Alice and Jill hit it off immediately, in fact there seems to be some sexual chemistry, but when Alice tells her she needs a babysitter 24/7, Jill freaks out--craving the hot older woman and being in her home is quite the temptation.