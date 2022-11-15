Lesbian Deception

Not Available

Aging acting coach Natasha (Rayveness) is increasingly nervous as her gorgeous young girlfriend Samantha Ryan becomes the new Hollywood "It" girl. Convinced that Samantha is destined to cheat, Natasha disguises herself as a gorgeous seductress and approaches the elegant blonde at a Hollywood function. Samantha is intrigued by the now exotic brunette, and they quickly begin an affair. But when Samantha decides to leave Natasha for her new lover, the older woman's twisted plan quickly spins out of control - and there's no turning back. Starring Rayveness, Samantha Ryan, Dylan Ryan, Kimberly Kane, Michelle Lay and Avy Scott. Written and directed by Nica Noelle.