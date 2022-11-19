Lesbian Legal 7

Not Available

Lesbian Legal Part Seven is the seventh installment of this very fine series by the studio Girlfriends Films. It focuses on the professional and private lives of the lawyers and other employees of the very prestigious law firm Lesbian Legal. The firm's three female attorneys are India Summer, Avy Scott, and Janet Mason. Samantha Ryan is their main assistant. In Part seven, Avy Scott and India Summer are the only two lawyers of the firm that appear. Lesbian Legal gives Ms. Scott and Ms. Summer a continual and, in my opinion, their best Girlfriends Films' vehicle to show off their high quality acting skills.