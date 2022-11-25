Lesbian Office Seductions 10

Not Available

Steamy encounters in the workplace are the main course in this sexy collection of lesbian office scenarios. Overworked and underpaid clerk Lily Adams gets a stern talking to from curvy boss Sinn Sage, after being caught dozing on the job, Magazine editor-in-chief Alexis Fawx sees a diamond in the rough in her dowdy assistant Bree Daniels, new personal assistant Casey Calvert gets on the job training from sexy Abigail Mac, and frustrated receptionist Aaliyah Love finally confronts her lousy boss Cherry Torn after experiencing some sexual harassment in the workplace.