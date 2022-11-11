Lesbian Office Seductions #11

Not Available

Gianna and Autumn are involved in a secret relationship at work, but when HR sends out a notice that sexual behavior in the work place is prohibited, Autumn freaks out. Luckily for them, their boss is out of town and Gianna knows exactly what to do calm her down. Karma lost a file for a big case so she asks her assistant Jade to reprint it for her. Unfortunately for her, it will take an hour to finish. Karma decides to release some stress by masturbating, but just before she orgasms, Jade comes back with the file. This embarrassing situation arouses the young assistant and pushes her to make a move on her boss.