Not Available

It’s a woman’s world in the high rises and high-pressure meetings of the city’s top advertising firm for feminine products. New girls have to fight for acceptance while veterans struggle to stay fresh. Boss’s endlessly woo clients while contracts are signed behind closed doors. Writers and artists struggle for inspiration to appeal to our sexual urges. Starring Julia Ann, Dana DeArmond, and April O’Neil and written and directed by Superstar Dana Vespoli.