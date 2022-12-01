Not Available

Elegant Angel presents Lesbian Performers Of The Year 2020 over 2 hours of all new award winning lesbian action! Continuing in the tradition of the multi award winning "Performers of the Year" and "Best New Starlet" lines Elegant Angel brings you the all new "Lesbian Performers of the Year 2020" featuring 8 of the hottest girl/girl award nominees! The biggest names & hottest all girl performers grace our award winning lesbian edition. Starring Serene Siren, Jayden Cole, Scarlett Sage, Serena Blair, Georgia Jones, Darcie Dolce, Charlotte Stokely and MIlana Ricci! Enjoy!