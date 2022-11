Not Available

Provocative, beautiful performer/director Dana Vespoli brings us along on fun-but-risky dates with natural-bodied, friendly cuties in “Lesbian Public Sex Fetish 2.” The director and her play partners are casual and natural, enjoying arousing conversation, dirty memories and sexy misbehavior in daylight, just beyond the prying eyes of passersby. Much of the movie is a reminder of the fun that can be had in the back seat of a car.