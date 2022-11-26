Lesbian Revenge Vol. 2

Not Available

Officer Sonia Kapelli (Abigail Mac) is sitting in her car watching the wretched world go by when she gets a call from a dispatcher about a vandalism in progress. When she answers the call, she sees the troublemaking teen, Zoe Willis (Kenzie Reeves), adding the finishing touches to her graffiti masterpiece. Aubrey (Brandi Love) receives a call from her real estate friend saying that she's seen her husband with another woman. Shocked and shaken, Aubrey uses her laptop and finds her husband's mistress, Mia (Valentina Nappi), who is a stay-at-home mommy blogger. Aubrey goes through a whirlwind of emotion as she learns the details of his betrayal, finally deciding to go confront Mia.