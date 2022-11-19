Lesbian Seductions: Older/Younger Volume 35

Not Available

The revealing twisted road from desire to pursuit and surrender! Tender touches between younger nymphets and girls a few years their senior. These older, lustful women go after youthful beauties who are ever curious for the pleasures of women! These delicious May/December pairings are full of passion in four sizzling hot, sensual all girl-on girl scenes with oodles of sucking, fingering, licking, and tonguing. Watch these women drive each other to the pinnacle of lesbian-style paradise, as only another woman knows just how to do best.