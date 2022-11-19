Not Available

Lesbian Seductions: Older/Younger Volume 35

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The revealing twisted road from desire to pursuit and surrender! Tender touches between younger nymphets and girls a few years their senior. These older, lustful women go after youthful beauties who are ever curious for the pleasures of women! These delicious May/December pairings are full of passion in four sizzling hot, sensual all girl-on girl scenes with oodles of sucking, fingering, licking, and tonguing. Watch these women drive each other to the pinnacle of lesbian-style paradise, as only another woman knows just how to do best.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images