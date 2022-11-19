Lesbian Seductions: Older/Younger Volume 39

Not Available

The revealing twisted road from desire to pursuit and surrender. Brandi Love and Trinity St. Claire meet up after a week of not seeing each other. They use their feminine wilds to figure out the perfect hair style and explore other possibilities. Persia Monir and Dani Daniels are brought together by common interest such as travels. These ladies get really close really fast and stick together like glue. Deauxma and Kimber Peters are shopping for the perfect dress. Deauxma hopes that Kimber will assist her in a retail dream with her body as the donation. Syren De Mer helps Rilee Marks choose a dress by helping her try a few on. After Rilee finds the perfect dress, she takes her time to thank Syren the right way. Girlfriend Films is simply the most realistic sex in lesbian adult video.