Lesbian Stepsisters Part 1

Not Available

Pepper Kester plays Sydney, a reclusive and shy teen who lives in a world of books and nature. Her world is turned upside down after her rebellious stepsister comes to live with her. Carrie, played by Miley May, is everything Sydney is not: loud, aggressive, promiscuous, and rebellious. Both girls engage in a power struggle as Sydney finds herself at once repulsed and attracted to her new sister. Sydney begins to discover things about herself that frighten and excite her, as Carrie continues to challenge the safety and order of Sydney's world.