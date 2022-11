Not Available

Erotic films most beautiful lesbians submit to explosive strap-on sex in Girl Candy Films' "Lesbian Love Strap-Ons 2." Sophisticated older blonde Jennifer Best teaches exotic young beauty Adrianna Luna the meaning of "rough justice," Sinn Sage and Alyssa Reece pair up to ravage terrified Annika Albrite, mean boss Samantha Ryan gives busy blonde assistant Siri "assertiveness training," and Annika returns for more tough love with gorgeous stepmom Rayveness.