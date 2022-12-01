Lesbo Babes Lick Fuck Cumtastic Orgasm Sexstravaganza For Fellini Part Deux!!!!!

Not Available

After a failed assassination attempt of Italian president Antonio Segni by renowned America sniper Barton Candle, Italy is thrown into political turmoil. During this time, a group of sex obsessed lesbians start a radical feminist terrorist organisation. Their target? Famous filmmaker Federico Fellini. Their reason? His recently released masterpiece 8½ is seen as sexist by them. Their assassination attempt is documented in this highly controversial 1978 ground breaking musical queersploitation classic!