Leslie Sansone: The Burn To The Beat Walk

Kick start your fitness goal by BURNING TO THE BEAT! This walk workout gives you the speed you need to get started on your goal of getting fit and boosting your calorie burn! You'll learn the easy way to increase your speed and intensity simply by increasing the BEAT of the music. These walks are all designed around the beat of customized fitness music for a workout that can take you from a starter speed all the way to a SUPER WALKER speed. Start with the EASY BEAT MILE. This 20-minute, 3 mph walk is the perfect pace to get you started on your fitness journey. Then move to the BRISK BEAT MILE. This 15-minute, 4 mph walk is a pace that is brisk enough to give you a big burn! And finally, try the SUPER BEAT MILE. This 12-minute, 5 mph walk will have you walking and burning more like a runner!