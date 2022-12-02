Leslie Sansone: Walk at Home: 5 Mile Fat Burning Walk

Not Available

Are you ready to sweat? Then let Leslie show you how to "walk like a runner" in this exhilarating multi- muscle cardio and fat-blasting walk. With our classic, no frills, easy to follow Walk At Home steps along with Leslie's infectious enthusiasm and energy, you can walk 5 miles and never leave your house. High energy music keeps your pace at 12 minutes for each of the 5 miles. Customize your walk by mixing and matching the miles to create your own personal workout for pure fat burning fun. You can choose 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 miles! This walk is so effective it will crank up your metabolism and enable you to take on your busy day with enthusiasm. So come on...put a smile on your face and have a blast with this ultimate, heart pumping, high energy experience!